Highlights Mainit na usapin ang rasismo sa Australia lalo na ng mga taong 1960-1990.

Madalas na mga taong hindi puti ang kulay ng balat at mga bagong migrante ang nakakaranas ng diskriminasyon.

Ang 'Ate Lovia' ay isang bagong Pilipino-Australian drama na tampok ang katapatan sa pamilya sa gitna ng masalimuot na mga karanasan noong 1990.

Pakinggan ang audio





LISTEN TO 'Ate Lovia': Katapatan sa pamilya sa gitna ng masalimuot na buhay sa Australia noong dekada '90 SBS Filipino 31/05/2022 28:31 Play





Emerging Filipino Australian actors Chaya Ocampo and Joseph Raboy give life to Ate Lovia's main characters 'Ate Lovia' and 'Vergel' respectively. Source: Kwento/Lucy Le Masurier





Advertisement

'White supremacy' sa Australia

Tila maayos na buhay ang naghihintay para sa pamilya Ejercito sa kanilang paglipat sa Australia noong dekada '90 sa kabila ng mainit at kontrobersyal na paniniwalang konserbatismo sa pangunguna ng mga dating lider na sina John Howard at Pauline Hanson.





Sagad-sagad ang pagta-trabaho ni Lovia bilang kahera sa Franklins. Nakuha naman ng kapatid nito na si Vergel ang natatanging papel para sa isang palabas sa teatro.





Madalas na lango sa alak ang kanilang ama na si Jovy. May pagkakataon na ito'y walang malay na nakahandusay sa kanilang likod-bahay sa Sutherland Shire. Pilit kinakalimutan ang trauma ng malupit na pagguho ng demokrasya sa Pilipinas.





"The play touches on what was happening in terms of politically in that era in the '90s, with John Howard and Pauline Hanson being in power," ani Nicole Pingon, assistant director ng Ate Lovia .





Ang ' Ate Lovia ' ay isang bagong Pilipino-Australian drama na nakasentro sa kung paano ang buhay ng mag-aamang Jovy, Lovia at Vergel nang sila'y dumating sa Australia sa kalagitnaan ng 1990.





Nakabatay ang kwento sa panahon kung saan umangat at naluklok sa pwesto sina John Howard at Pauline Hanson na parehong may konserbatibong paniniwala.





"I was very young then, but I still remember the standards and what it was like to go to school as a little kid," pag-alala ng Indigenous Australian aktor na si Dindi Huckle-Moran sa tunay na mga kaganapan noong taong 1996.





"During that time, we went to High School with Liberal and Labor governments both on the rise."





"It has always been prevalent to me that Filipino and Indigenous cultures are these unspoken allies to each other who have these very diverse experiences that somehow have each other often to support each other throughout dismantling Australia’s semi-gracism," pahayag ni Dindi nang balikan ang malamin na ugnayan nito sa ilang Pilipino.





Ang 'White Australia' policy ay patakaran ng sinaunang Australia na pinapaboran ang mga mapuputing tao na manirahan sa bansa. Mga 1850 pa nagsimula ang tinatawag na White Australia at maging ng mga dekada '90 at unang bahagi ng 2000 patuloy itong umiiral sa malaking bahagi ng bansa.





Indigenous Australian actor Dindi Violet in a scene with Filipino-Australian actor Chaya Ocampo during rehearsals for 'Ate Lovia', while assistant director Nico Source: Kwento





'Every one needs an Ate [Lovia]'

Pinangunguhan ng mga baguhang Filipino Australian actor na sina Chaya Ocampo at Joseph Raboy kasama ang batikang aktor na si Marcus Rivera, hangad ng 'Ate Lovia' na maikwento ang pamumuhay ng isang pamilyang Pilipino sa Australia sa mga panahong mainit ang tinatawag na "white supremacy" sa Australia.





Tinatantya ng karakter na si Lovia, na ginagampanan ni Chaya Ocampo, ang mabilis na nasisirang relasyon sa pagitan ng kanyang ama na si Jovy, na binigyang buhay ni Marcus Rivera.





Gusto namang ipahayag ni Vergel, sa katauhan ni Joseph Raboy, ang kanyang tunay na sarili sa gitna ng nakakasakal na pamantayan sa mga kalalakihan.





'Di nagtagal sa pabago-bagong ugali ni Jovy, nakompromiso ang kanilang kaligtasan, isang bagay na kanilang gustong takasan.





“The play itself was always going to be about ‘Ate’ [the Filipino word for 'Big Sister”]. But we realised that people will learn that ‘Ate’ is a very important part of the Filipino culture. That’s why we change the title to “Ate Lovia," ani Kenneth Moraleda, direktor ng palabas.





Pinaghandaang mabuti ng mga baguhang aktor na sina Chaya at Joseph ang kanilang mga papel.





1996 ang partikular na taon para sa dula at hindi pa ipinapanganak si Chaya nang taong ito. Malaking tulong para sa dalaga ang pakikinig ng mga sikat na awitin sa panahong iyon.





“Music really helps. Dindi [Violet] made a banging playlist, it’s a mix of Tagalog songs by contemporary Filipino artists now covering songs from the 90s," kwento ni Chaya.





Pinagkwento rin nito ang kanyang mga magulang na sabay na dumating sa Australia mula Pilipinas noong dekada '90.





"Having long conversations with them and even borrowing something that they wore before. They made me more familiar with things rather than thinking that I wasn’t born yet at that time."





Actor Joseph Raboy (left) plays Ate Lovia's little brother Vergel in a scene with Australian actor Anna Lee during their rehearsals. Source: Kwento





Para naman sa bagong graduate din mula acting school na si Joseph Raboy, una nitong napansin ang pagkakapareho nito sa karakter na kanyang ginagampanan.





“One of the similarities between me and Vergel is that we both migrated to Australia at similar ages. I migrated to Australia on Friday the 13 th of May 2005, 10 days after I turned six and Vergel migrated to Australia when he was five."





Bagaman magkaibang era ang kwento ng karakter na si Vergel, danas naman ng aktor na si Joseph ang ilang hamon ng pagiging isang migrante sa Australia.





"I know what it was like to migrate into a different country and to adjust culturally, to learn the language, to be in constant survival mode just to learn to assimilate into the culture and how that differs between your parents who have grown up in the Philippines for most of their lives and how their transition through migration differs from yours and finding yours through that," paliwanag ni Joseph.





Pagsasanib-pwersa para sa kwento

Lubos na ipinagmamalaki ng produksyon ng Kweto ang Ate Lovia dahil sa pagsasanib-pwersa ng mga batikan at bagong alagad ng sining mula sa mga aktor, manunulat, direktor at pagsama hindi lamang ng mga Pinoy actors kundi ng iba pang mga Australian talents.





“It started from the need for Kenneth [Moraleda], Jana [Vass] and I to create our own work. There was I guess a real urgency to put the story out there that we feel is really important,” ayon sa writer na si Jordan Shea.





Nabuo ang theatre production na "Kwento" noong Disyembre 2020, hangad na lumikha ng mga bagong proyektong Australian na hahamon sa pamantayan ng lipunan ng Australia.





“As a non-Filipino person coming in this production, it's really interesting to look at those things that were happening in this country [Australia] through the eyes of Filipino people," lahad ng Australian actor na si Anna Lee.





'Ate Lovia' brings together veteran and emerging Filipino and Australian actors and creatives to produce a story that could impact wider Australian audience. Source: Kwento





Bago pa ang produksyon ng Ate Lovia, malapit na sa mga Pilipino ang Indigenous Australian actor na si Dindi Huckle-Moran dahil sa personal na koneksyon nito sa ilang kaibigang Pilipino.





“It’s such an incredible experience specifically because I grew up with a very influential Filipino teacher in Year 3 and also one of my best friends in High School was Filipino."





"As someone who is a First Nations person, it’s such a privilege to be immersed into the Filipino culture and have an idea of their history and how it has affected Australian-Filipino people living in Australia throughout the years," ani Dindi.





Dagdag ng assistant director na si Nicole Pingon, bagaman sa isang pamilyang Pinoy nakapokus ang kwento ng Ate Lovia, sigurado na may pagkakapareho ang karanasan ng mga migrante.





"For our community, a lot of Asian communities in Australia at that time [90s] and now continuing, there is still so much hangover from that sentiment that came through in the 90s that continues to pop up every day."





"Regardless of if you’re Filipino, or Chinese or whatever community that you’re from that isn’t the majority, isn’t white Australia, there’s always going to be challenges with that and those connections and there’s so much to explore in terms of what the challenges are from one community and there’s so much to learn from each other," bigay-diin ni Nicole.





Kaya naman umaasa si Jordan Shea na siyang sumulat ng Ate Lovia, na kahit paano ay magkaroon ng epekto ang kanilang palabas.





Creatives Kenneth Moraleda (director), Jana Vass (co-producer) and Jordan Shea (writer) co-founded Kwento Productions all seeking to create new Australian works Source: Kwento





"I'm passionate about sharing stories from the past and looking at what it was like before, our treatment of the Indigenous people, the elderly and the migrants, you’ll be able to see where we’re going."





"You’ll be able to see what we can improve on and how we can make it a better country for the people that are here."





Naniniwala ito na malaki ang potensyal ng Australia na lalo pang mapabuti ang lahat.





"It’s important to look at where we are going as a culture we need to know where we’ve been and that is why I chose to focus on migration in that regard."





"Through our show if we can affect one person who can see a similarity in their own life on stage, then I truly believe that we’ve done our job because I’m sure it helps them in some way," pagtatapos ni Jordan.





Ang Ate Lovia ang unang proyekto mula nang buuin ang Kwento at mapapanood sa Old Fitz Theatre, Woolloomooloo, NSW mula Mayo 12 - Hunyo 4.





"We are fortunate to be supported on our first year by NSW State government funding, City of Sydney and Western Sydney Arts. Also the National Theatre of Parramatta and Shopfront," pasalamat ni Jordan Shea.









