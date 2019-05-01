Atleta mula Mindanao nagsagawa ng panibagong rekord sa 2019 Palarong Pambansa

Young athletes take their oath of sportsmanship and amateurism during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Palarong Pambansa led by President Duterte Source: JOEY DALUMPINES/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO/ Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO)
Published 1 May 2019 at 4:43pm, updated 2 May 2019 at 10:45am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Dalawang atleta mula northern Mindanao at Soccksargen ang nakapagtakda ng panibagong rekord sa athletics sa nagaganap na 2019 Palarong Pambansa sa Davao City.
