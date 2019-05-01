SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Atleta mula Mindanao nagsagawa ng panibagong rekord sa 2019 Palarong Pambansa

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

2019 Palarong Pambansa

Young athletes take their oath of sportsmanship and amateurism during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Palarong Pambansa led by President Duterte Source: JOEY DALUMPINES/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO/ Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 May 2019 at 4:43pm, updated 2 May 2019 at 10:45am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Dalawang atleta mula northern Mindanao at Soccksargen ang nakapagtakda ng panibagong rekord sa athletics sa nagaganap na 2019 Palarong Pambansa sa Davao City.

Published 1 May 2019 at 4:43pm, updated 2 May 2019 at 10:45am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero