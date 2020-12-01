SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Ati-atihan Festival, kansela dahil sa Covid 19

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Ati-atihan festivel sa Iloilo Phlippihes

Ati-atihan festivel sa Iloilo Phlippihes Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 December 2020 at 2:07pm, updated 2 December 2020 at 10:59am
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS

Ang Ati-atihan festival ay kinansela dahil sa pandemya. Balitang kasama ng pananatili ng kwarantinang GCQ sa mga syudad ng Iloilo city, Tacloban city at iba pang syudad sa Bisayas. Kasama dito ang balita na itinaas ng Philippine Coast Guard ang alerto sa kanilang sub-station dahil sa banta ng terorista.

Published 1 December 2020 at 2:07pm, updated 2 December 2020 at 10:59am
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

Nakaranas ka ba ng psychological injury sa trabaho? Alamin kung paano makakuha ng Personal Injury Claim

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika 27 ng Oktubre

Visa Application

Federal Bugdet 2022: Ano ang mga inilaan para sa migration at visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Paghahatid ng suporta upang maka-ahon sa siklo ng utang