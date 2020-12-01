Ati-atihan Festival, kansela dahil sa Covid 19

Ati-atihan festivel sa Iloilo Phlippihes Source: Getty Images
Published 1 December 2020 at 2:07pm, updated 2 December 2020 at 10:59am
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Ang Ati-atihan festival ay kinansela dahil sa pandemya. Balitang kasama ng pananatili ng kwarantinang GCQ sa mga syudad ng Iloilo city, Tacloban city at iba pang syudad sa Bisayas. Kasama dito ang balita na itinaas ng Philippine Coast Guard ang alerto sa kanilang sub-station dahil sa banta ng terorista.
