Mga Australyanong natutong magsalita ng wikang Filipino

Aussies in the defence force learning Filipino Source: Supplied
Published 24 May 2019 at 3:58pm, updated 24 May 2019 at 4:36pm
By Maridel Martinez
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Isang grupo ng mga sundalo mula Australian Defence Force ang piniling mag-aral ng wikang Filipino at maging maalam sa iba't-ibang aspeto ng buhay Pilipino. Nakausap natin sila sa wikang Filipino kasama ang kanilang guro na si Don Nufable.
Published 24 May 2019 at 3:58pm, updated 24 May 2019 at 4:36pm
By Maridel Martinez
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share