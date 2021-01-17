SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Repatriation flights para sa mga Australyanong stranded

An Emirates Airlines plane lands at the Emirates terminal at Dubai International Airport

An Emirates Airlines plane lands at the Emirates terminal at Dubai International Airport

Published 17 January 2021 at 11:09am, updated 17 January 2021 at 11:18am
By Karishma Luthria
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Nag-organisa ng mga karagdagang repatriation flight ang gobyerno para sa mga stranded na Australians overseas.

Highlights
  • Pumalo na sa dalawang milyon ang pangmundong kaso ng COVID
  • Nagdesisyon ang pambansang gabinete na pababaan ang cap ng mga international arrival sa estado ng NSW, Queensland at WA ng liamampung porsyento hanggang kalagitnaan ng Pebrero
  • Zero cases naman ang naitala sa lahat ng Australian states at territories maliban nalang sa NSW
Dalawampung flights ang inanunsyo na sinasabing mag-uuwi sa halos apatnpung libong Australyano.

Pumalo na sa dalawang milyon ang pangmundong kaso ng virus.

Ayon kay Acting Foreign Minister Simon Birmingham, patuloy nilang inaayos ito.

"These flights will fly from priority areas around the world, making sure the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade offer their intelligence and knowledge of where Australians most need assistance, target those flights. Of crucial importance, these facilitated flights will bring Australians home over and above the caps that have been agreed [to] by National Cabinet. So it will create additional places for Australians to get home, over and above those caps."

 

