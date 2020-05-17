SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Tensyon sa pagitan ng China at Australya dahil sa Covid 19

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

China ignores requests for talks after suspending imports from Australian meat processors

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 May 2020 at 9:47am, updated 20 May 2020 at 10:45am
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang panukala ng Australya na imbestigahan ang pinagmulan ng Covid 19 virus ay naging dahilan para humina ang kanyang relasyon sa China sa pinakamababang lebel.

Published 18 May 2020 at 9:47am, updated 20 May 2020 at 10:45am
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero