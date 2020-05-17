Tensyon sa pagitan ng China at Australya dahil sa Covid 19

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham Source: AAP
Published 18 May 2020 at 9:47am, updated 20 May 2020 at 10:45am
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ang panukala ng Australya na imbestigahan ang pinagmulan ng Covid 19 virus ay naging dahilan para humina ang kanyang relasyon sa China sa pinakamababang lebel.
