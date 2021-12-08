Australia magsasagawa ng diplomatic boycott sa 2022 Winter Olympics sa Beijing

Highlights Magsasagawa ng diplomatic boycott ang Australia sa 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Nauna nang nanawagan ang Uighur Community sa Australia sa pag-aksyon ng pamahalaan

Magpapatuloy ang suporta ng Australia sa mga atleta at manlalarong lalaban sa Beijing Winter Games







Hindi magpapadala ang Australia ng kahit sinong government official para dumalo sa palaro tulad ng ginawa ng United states pero ipagpapatuloy ng mga atleta ang pagsali sa mga kumpetisyon.











Ito ay kasunod ng tumitinding hidwaan sa pagitan ng China at Australia at pag-ayon sa desisyon ni U-S President Joe Biden na nagsabing ang mga paglabag sa karapatang pantao ng China at maling pagtrato nito sa mga Uyghur minorities ang pangunahing dahilan ng boycott.





Giniit ni Prime Minister Scott Morrison ang hakbang na ito ay naayon sa pambansang interes.





"Australia's a great sporting nation and I very much separate the issues of sport and these other political issues.





They're issues between two governments and I would like to see those issues resolved but they are not resolved and Australia will not step back from the strong position we've had standing up for Australia's interests and consistent with that position and obviously it is of no surprise that we wouldn't be sending Australian officials to those games. But, our athletes will be going"





Tinanggap naman ng Australian Olympic Committee ang desisyon ng pamahalaan na patuloy na suportahan ang mga manlalarong lalaban sa Beijing Winter Games, sa kabila ng inanunsyong diplomatic boycott.





Sinabi ni AOC chief executive Matt Carroll na nananatiling politically neutral ang kanilang committee.



