SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Nahuhuli ang Australya sa mundo tungkol sa gamit ng coal

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Bushfire survivors converge outside Parliament

Bushfire survivors converge outside Parliament Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 February 2020 at 8:52am
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Muling lumabas ang panibagong debate sa loob ng Koalisyon, tungkol sa mga polisa sa klima at enerhiya, pagkatapos mangako ang Gobyerno Pederal ng apat na milyong dolyar, para pondohan ang isang feasibility study sa coal-fired power station, sa Collinsville sa hilagang Queensland.

Published 24 February 2020 at 8:52am
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero