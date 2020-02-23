Nahuhuli ang Australya sa mundo tungkol sa gamit ng coal

Bushfire survivors converge outside Parliament Source: AAP
Published 24 February 2020 at 8:52am
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Muling lumabas ang panibagong debate sa loob ng Koalisyon, tungkol sa mga polisa sa klima at enerhiya, pagkatapos mangako ang Gobyerno Pederal ng apat na milyong dolyar, para pondohan ang isang feasibility study sa coal-fired power station, sa Collinsville sa hilagang Queensland.
