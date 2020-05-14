SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Australya panalo sa AI Eurovision

Members of Uncanny Valley with indigenous rapper Briggs

Members of Uncanny Valley with indigenous rapper Briggs. Source: Supplied

Published 14 May 2020 at 11:57am, updated 14 May 2020 at 12:03pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Panalo ang Australya sa inaugural artificial intelligence na bersyon ng Eurovision. Nakakuha ng sapat na puntos ang kantang 'Beautiful The World' mula sa madla online at mga eksperto ng AI.

