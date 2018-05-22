Australian Ambassador Amanda Gorely nagkomento ukol sa ugnayan ng Pilipinas at Australya

“While we both have democratic governments that changed over the course of time, I think the fundamentals of the relationship remains strong,” bungad ni Australian Ambassador Amanda Gorely.





Ipinahayag ng Ambassador ang mga nagpapatibay sa ugnayan ng dalawang bansa kabilang na ang kooperasyon sa pagtatanggol at anti-terorismo at proseso ng pagsulong ng kapayapaan sa mga rebelde.



