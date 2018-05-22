SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Australian Ambassador Amanda Gorely nagkomento ukol sa ugnayan ng Pilipinas at Australya

Published 22 May 2018 at 2:05pm, updated 22 May 2018 at 2:09pm
By Shirley Escalante
Presented by Roda Masinag
Ang relasyong bi-lateral sa pagitan ng Australya at Pilipinas ay nagpapatuloy sa loob ng 73 taon. Ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng dalawang bansa ay nababatay sa matatag na prinsipyo at kasaysayan. Larawan: Ambassador Amanda Gorely speaks to SBS Filipino (supplied by Shirley Escalante)

“While we both have democratic governments that changed over the course of time, I think the fundamentals of the relationship remains strong,” bungad ni Australian Ambassador Amanda Gorely.

Ipinahayag ng Ambassador ang mga nagpapatibay sa ugnayan ng dalawang bansa kabilang na ang kooperasyon sa pagtatanggol at anti-terorismo at proseso ng pagsulong ng kapayapaan sa mga rebelde.

Dagdag ni Ambassador Gorely, “One area where I think there is scope to really improve is on the trade and investment front. It’s good for the Philippines to move up in the rankings of Australia’s export destination and likewise it will be good if Australia took more products from the Philippines.  It’s a matter of educating our companies and opening their eyes to their opportunities in each country.”

