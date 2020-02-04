SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga Australayo, ibinalik mula Wuhan para ma-kwarantina sa Christmas Island

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

More than 70 passengers barred from first repatriation flight from India after 40 test COVID positive.

More than 70 passengers barred from first repatriation flight from India after 40 test COVID positive. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 February 2020 at 2:36pm, updated 4 February 2020 at 2:44pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang mga unang Australyanong ibinalik mula Wuhan, na siyang gitna ng coronavirus, ay lumapag sa lupain ng Australya.

Published 4 February 2020 at 2:36pm, updated 4 February 2020 at 2:44pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero