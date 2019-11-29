Australian Coach ng Women's Underwater Hockey Team sinabing handa na ang Pilipinas para sa Ginto
after a year of training and remote coaching the Philippine Underwater Hockey Team is stonger and ready for the gold at the 30th SEA Games Source: supplied by N Buenafe
Published 30 November 2019 at 12:37am, updated 1 December 2019 at 5:44pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
May isang taon din nagsanay ang Women's Underwtaer Hockey Team ng Pilipinas kasama dito ang remote coaching ni Amy Barry-MaCaulay mula Melbourne. Sa loob ng maraming oras nabuo aniya ang mas matatag na grupo at mas determinadong mga manlalaro. Kasama ni Amy Bary-MaCaulay coach ng Women's Underwater Hockey Team ang mga kapwa Australyanong atleta taga Melbourne na si Rees Quilford na coach ng Men's Underwater Hockey Team at 4x4 Coach ng Men's and Women's' Underwater Hockey Team na taga Margaret River sa Perth si Jason Meizis
Available in other languages
