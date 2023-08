Australian delegates nasa Pilipinas para sa Australian Political Exchange Council

Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen B. De La Vega welcomed on 17 August 2023 the 13th Australian delegation participating in the political exchange program organized by the Australian Political Exchange Council.Leading the delegation is The Hon Laura Henderson (née Curran) (Member of Legislative Council, South Australia) and joined by The Hon Peter Foster (Member of Legislative Council, Western Australia), Hume City Mayor Councillor Aitken Ward, Mr. Adam Scott (Acting Assistant State Director - The National Party Victoria), Ms. Michelle Hofman (Principal Solicitor, Hofman Legal); Ms. Emily Bailey (Ministerial Liaison Officer, Western Australian Government), and Mr. Connor Costello (Visits Coordinator, Australian Political Exchange Council Secretariat). Credit: Philippine Embassy in Australia