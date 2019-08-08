Kaso laban sa wind farm operators sa South Australia isasampa

Bahagi ng mga ulat ni Norma Henessy mula Adelaide, kasama ang tatlong milyong dolyar na bayad sa isang biktima ng asbestos, dating sundalong musmos na sinampahan ng kasong pagpatay, paglago ng industriya ng alak, at balak na bawasan ang pag-aari ng mga baril.
Wind turbines are seen near Krystofovy Hamry, Usti nad Labem Region, Czech Republic, on June 8, 2019. (CTK Photo/Libor Zavoral (CTK via AP Images) Source: CTK Photo/Libor Zavoral (CTK via AP Images)
Published 8 August 2019
By Norma Henessy
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Sinampahan ng kaso ng Australian Energy Regulator ang mga wind farm operators ukol sa malawakang pagkawala ng kuryente sa South Australia noong taong 2016.
