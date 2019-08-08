SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Kaso laban sa wind farm operators sa South Australia isasampa

Wind turbines that caused widespread blackout in South Australia in 2016

Wind turbines are seen near Krystofovy Hamry, Usti nad Labem Region, Czech Republic, on June 8, 2019. (CTK Photo/Libor Zavoral (CTK via AP Images) Source: CTK Photo/Libor Zavoral (CTK via AP Images)

Published 8 August 2019 at 12:48pm, updated 9 August 2019 at 11:40am
By Norma Henessy
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Sinampahan ng kaso ng Australian Energy Regulator ang mga wind farm operators ukol sa malawakang pagkawala ng kuryente sa South Australia noong taong 2016.

Bahagi ng mga ulat ni Norma Henessy mula Adelaide, kasama ang tatlong milyong dolyar na bayad sa isang biktima ng asbestos, dating sundalong musmos na sinampahan ng kasong pagpatay, paglago ng industriya ng alak, at balak na bawasan ang pag-aari ng mga baril.

