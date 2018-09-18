Australianism itinutulak para sa Oxford dictionary

The famous dictionary is turning 90 years old this year and says it wants to create a snapshot of how Australians speak.
Oxford dictionary. Source: AAP/Ian Nicholson/PA Wire
Published 18 September 2018 at 2:19pm, updated 18 September 2018 at 2:24pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Nanawagan ang Oxford English Dictionary sa mga Australyano na ibahagi ang kanilang "Australianisms," o Australyanismo -- o mas kilala bilang slang o termino na kakaiba lamang sa wika ng Australya . Larawan: Oxford dictionary (AAP/Ian Nicholson/PA Wire)
