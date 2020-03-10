Pagpapabakuna, hikayat sa mga Australyano sa gitna ng coronavirus

Pharmacist reaches for medicine in Melbourne Source: AAP
Published 10 March 2020 at 12:21pm, updated 10 March 2020 at 1:30pm
By Cassandra Bain
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Habang nagpapatuloy ang pagkalat ng coronavirus sa bansa, hinihikayat ang mga Australyano na magpa-bakuna upang handa sa paparating na tag-lamig.
