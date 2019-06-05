SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Sa pagsagawa ng bowel cancer tests, maaring mailigtas ang inyong buhay

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

the test can be done in the privacy of your own bathroom

home test kit designed to detect bowel cancer. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 June 2019 at 3:17pm, updated 6 June 2019 at 10:17am
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Patuloy ang pagtaas ng bilang ng mga taong hindi nagsasagawa ng libreng bowel cancer test. Halos 60% ng mga Australyano na nasa edad na may malaking panganib ang pumipiling hindi magpa-test. Ang mga lalake at ilan sa mga komunidad etniko sa bansa ang may pinakamababang partisipasyon.

Published 5 June 2019 at 3:17pm, updated 6 June 2019 at 10:17am
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero