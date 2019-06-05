Sa pagsagawa ng bowel cancer tests, maaring mailigtas ang inyong buhay

home test kit designed to detect bowel cancer. Source: AAP
Patuloy ang pagtaas ng bilang ng mga taong hindi nagsasagawa ng libreng bowel cancer test. Halos 60% ng mga Australyano na nasa edad na may malaking panganib ang pumipiling hindi magpa-test. Ang mga lalake at ilan sa mga komunidad etniko sa bansa ang may pinakamababang partisipasyon.
