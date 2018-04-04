Paalala sa mga Australyanong lalakabay patungong Russia

Russian diplomats expelled from the US arrive in Moscow Source: Getty Images
Published 4 April 2018 at 1:34pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Ang mga Austalyanong maglalakbay sa Rusya, ay binalaan na umiwas sa pag-uusap tungkol sa pulitika, at lumayo sa mga nagpo-protesta, habang nasa bansa. Itinaas ng Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade ang kanilang travel advice, habang ang epekto ng pag-atakeng may kasamang nerve agent sa Britain, ay nagpapatuloy.
