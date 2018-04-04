SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Paalala sa mga Australyanong lalakabay patungong Russia

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

taken April 1, 2018

Russian diplomats expelled from the US arrive in Moscow Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 April 2018 at 1:34pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang mga Austalyanong maglalakbay sa Rusya, ay binalaan na umiwas sa pag-uusap tungkol sa pulitika, at lumayo sa mga nagpo-protesta, habang nasa bansa. Itinaas ng Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade ang kanilang travel advice, habang ang epekto ng pag-atakeng may kasamang nerve agent sa Britain, ay nagpapatuloy.

Published 4 April 2018 at 1:34pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Enero