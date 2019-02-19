SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Oposisyong Partido Labor, nag-alok ng pondong walang buwis sa mga tao, upang maging guro

Children in town of Dixon Creek Primary School in Melbourne

Children in town of Dixon Creek Primary School in Melbourne Source: Getty

Published 19 February 2019 at 11:59am, updated 19 February 2019 at 12:28pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Nag-alok ang Partidong Labor, sa mga pinaka-mahusay at matalinong Australyano, ng libreng pondong walang buwis na $40,000 para maging mga guro.

