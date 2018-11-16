Gender pay gap sa Australya lumiliit ngunit malaki pa rin

Ngunit ang kaibahan sa average na sahod para sa lalake at babae ay tumatayo pa rin ng mahigit $25,000 kada taon at umaatras sa ibang mga industriya.
Published 16 November 2018 at 11:47am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Isang bagong ulat mula sa ahensiya ng workplace gender equality ng pederal na gobyerno ang nagsabing ang gender pay gap ng Australya ay nahulog ng halos 1 porsyento sa nakaraang taon.
