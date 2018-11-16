SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Gender pay gap sa Australya lumiliit ngunit malaki pa rin

Published 16 November 2018 at 11:47am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

Isang bagong ulat mula sa ahensiya ng workplace gender equality ng pederal na gobyerno ang nagsabing ang gender pay gap ng Australya ay nahulog ng halos 1 porsyento sa nakaraang taon.

Ngunit ang kaibahan sa average na sahod para sa lalake at babae ay tumatayo pa rin ng mahigit $25,000 kada taon at umaatras sa ibang mga industriya.

 

