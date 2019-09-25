Mental health system ng Australya 'komplikado' ayon sa ulat

with a rising number of people accessing clinical mental health services, more coordination across governments in mental health policy is needed. Source: AAP
Lumabas sa isang bagong ulat na ang mga serbisyo sa kalusugan ng pangkaisipan sa Australya ay hindi pumapasa sa mga mithiin ng komunidad. Sinabi ng National Mental Health Commission, tumataas ang bilang ng mga taong gumagamit ng serbisyo ng clinical mental health ngunit hindi lahat ay nakakatanggap ng wastong pangangalaga.
