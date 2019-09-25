SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mental health system ng Australya 'komplikado' ayon sa ulat

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

with a rising number of people accessing clinical mental health services, more coordination across governments in mental health policy is needed.

with a rising number of people accessing clinical mental health services, more coordination across governments in mental health policy is needed. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 September 2019 at 3:19pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Lumabas sa isang bagong ulat na ang mga serbisyo sa kalusugan ng pangkaisipan sa Australya ay hindi pumapasa sa mga mithiin ng komunidad. Sinabi ng National Mental Health Commission, tumataas ang bilang ng mga taong gumagamit ng serbisyo ng clinical mental health ngunit hindi lahat ay nakakatanggap ng wastong pangangalaga.

Published 25 September 2019 at 3:19pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero