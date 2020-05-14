Pagtulong ng isang baker sa komunidad sa simpleng paraan

A Filipina baker gives back to healthcare workers and international students Source: Marishel Evangelista
Published 14 May 2020 at 4:08pm, updated 15 May 2020 at 11:08am
By Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sa gitna ng pandemic, nais ni Marishel Evangelista ng The Weekend Ensaymada na tumulong sa komunidad sa simpleng paraan sa pamamagitan ng kanyang maliit na negosyo. Pakinggan ang panayam.
