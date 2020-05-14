SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pagtulong ng isang baker sa komunidad sa simpleng paraan

Baker gives back to healthcare workers and international students

A Filipina baker gives back to healthcare workers and international students Source: Marishel Evangelista

Published 14 May 2020 at 4:08pm, updated 15 May 2020 at 11:08am
By Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Sa gitna ng pandemic, nais ni Marishel Evangelista ng The Weekend Ensaymada na tumulong sa komunidad sa simpleng paraan sa pamamagitan ng kanyang maliit na negosyo. Pakinggan ang panayam.

