Mga feminine floral cakes para sa spring

Feminine at floral. Ito ang dalawang katangian ng labas na labas sa mga baked goods na ginagawa ni Princess Floresca.





Ang babaeng IT professional

Pagkatapos magtrabaho bilang IT programmer sa Pilipinas ng pitong taon, lumipat si Princess Floresca sa Australya sa ilalim ng skillled migrant visa noong 2015.





"I moved to Australia without my family, but being on my own wasn't a new experience. When I was 21, I moved to Makati to work. I've been on my own since then."





Princess Floresca moved to Melbourne in 2015. Source: Princess Floresca





Sanay si Princess na makibakang mag-isa pagdating sa kanyang personal at propesyunal na buhay.





Ayon sa kanya, sa pinaka-una niyang trabaho sa Pilipinas, "the male and female divide was very evident. It wasn't meant to be discriminatory, but it was weird for females to be programmers. Women were expected to be more visual, like user interface development."





"When I started, it was unusual for women to be programmers especially in a male-dominated industry. Women were expected to do more visual work." Source: Princess Floresca





Saad niya na habang mas nasa visually intensive fields ang mga babae, mas sumasabak na ngayon ang mga kababaihan sa mga hardcore IT work gaya ng consultancy, support, server management at customer service management (CRM).





Ang paggawa ng keyk

Nang dumating si Princess sa Australya, pinagtrabaho siya ng kanyang kompanya sa bahay lamang.





"The work was stressful and I had no creative outlet. I was also by myself a lot. I looked for a way to entertain myself. I taught myself how to bake - it was a surprise. The first few instructional baking videos I watched online were floral and feminine. I became known for these themes, so I stuck with them."





"The IT field is very technical and stressful. Baking for me is how I express my creative side." Source: Princess Floresca





Maliban sa mga temang ito, nadiskubre din ni Princess na mas gusto niyang gumagawa ng buttercream icing kaysa sa fondant.





Ayon sa kanya, ito ang ilang mga tips na kailangan tandaan sa paggawa ng buttercream icing:





Nagreresulta sa pagbula at pangit na texture ang over-beating. Kung bumula ang icing, itabi muna ito hanggang ito'y mag-deflate. Mahalaga ang temperatura. Siguraduhing nasa room temperature ang mantekilya bago ito haluin. Kapag tag-init, buksan ang cooling kapag gumagawa ng icing. Gumamit ng gel o oil food colouring imbis na liquid. Para mas dark ang kulay ng icing, itabi ito ng 3-4 na oras para mag-develop ang kulay nito.

A cookie cake with royal icing buttercream Source: Princess Floresca





"I follow these tips and use my own buttercream icing recipe for my goods. It was difficult in the beginning though - I went through so many blocks of butter before I got the recipe right! It's even harder to make in the summer because it melts."





Princess' other offerings include kiddie cakes and donuts. Source: Princess Floresca





Ayon din kay Princess ukol sa kanyang nadiskubreng hobby, "It's good to try different things. It took me a good few years to find baking - not realising I would excel in it and even make it a side business. IT is a stressful, competitive field. With baking, I'm able to be creative and feminine."





Hello spring! Source: Princess Floresca





