Industriya ng saging nakakabawi na mula pagka-antala ng export sa Tsina

Banana export to China was affected late January due to the cOVID-19 outbreak, Philippine Exporters Confederation or Philexport Davao shipments have resumed

Banana export to China was affected late January due to the cOVID-19 outbreak, Philippine Exporters Confederation or Philexport Davao shipments have resumed Source: HELENE VALENZUELA/AFP via Getty Images

Published 19 February 2020 at 4:25pm, updated 19 February 2020 at 4:33pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Unti unti na nakakabawi ang industriya ng saging mula sa naantalang kalakal sa Tsina bunga ng COVID-19. Ayon kay Domingo Ang, Chairman ng Philippine Exporters Confederation o Philexport Davao naapektuhan ang shipment noong nakaraang Enero ngunit nagbalik na sa normal nitong nakaraan ang mga kalakal.

