Bangsamoro Transition Authority: Maninindigan laban sa korapsyon at nepotismo

at the Malacanang Palace

oath-taking ceremony for the creation of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority or BTA at the Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines Friday, Feb. 22, Source: AAP Image/ AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Published 27 February 2019 at 4:33pm, updated 27 February 2019 at 7:18pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Hinikayat ng mga opisyal ng bagong buong Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) ang mga Bangsamoro na manindigan laban sa korupsiyon, nepotismo at iba pang mga problemang hinaharap ng pamahalaan bilang kanilang panibagong ipaglalaban para sa kinabukasan.

