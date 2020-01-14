Bayanihan for Taal Volcano displaced families

Locals wait for rescue in Taal Volcano Island in Batangas province, south of Manila. Source: (Photo by George Calvelo/NurPhoto)
Published 14 January 2020 at 4:52pm, updated 15 January 2020 at 11:24am
Source: SBS
Filipino international students and online communities in Sydney are raising funds to buy N95 face masks for the victims of Taal Volcano eruption
