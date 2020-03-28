Paano naapektuhan ng COVID-19 pandemic ang mga international student?

Sydney residents have offered free grocery packs and other essential items to international students. Source: Tess Abellada Manalang
Published 28 March 2020 at 12:48pm, updated 1 April 2020 at 3:30pm
By Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Walang trabaho, pambayad sa renta at hindi makauwi, paano makakaraos sa buhay ang mga international student at temporary visa holder sa gitna ng COVID-19 pandemic?
