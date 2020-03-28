SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Paano naapektuhan ng COVID-19 pandemic ang mga international student?

Sydney residents have offered free grocery packs and other essential items to international students. Source: Tess Abellada Manalang

Published 28 March 2020 at 12:48pm, updated 1 April 2020 at 3:30pm
By Edinel Magtibay
Available in other languages

Walang trabaho, pambayad sa renta at hindi makauwi, paano makakaraos sa buhay ang mga international student at temporary visa holder sa gitna ng COVID-19 pandemic?

