Higit pa sa kanyang hijab, si Aaliyah Yco ay nagbibigay-lakas sa mga kababaihan

Empowering women

Transformational and Empowerment Coach Aaliyah Yco Source: SBS Filipino

Published 21 July 2019 at 3:35pm, updated 21 July 2019 at 3:57pm
By Annalyn Violata
"I had a life blackout. I just feel like, at the point of my life - when I was about 16 to 19, was just about questioning 'who am I?'." Ang ina-ng-apat ay lumaking Katoliko, ngunit sa maraming mga tanong na mayroon siya sa kanyang pagdadalaga ito ay humantong sa pagkukupmara ng mga relihiyon, pinag-aralan niya ang iba't ibang mga relihiyon maliban sa Islam.

Ngunit maklaipas ng maraming mga taon ng paghahanap sa sarili at pagmuni-muni, si Aaliyah Yco ay tuluyang nagpalit ng pananampalataya sa Islam.  "This is not about religion. This is about what resonated to my identity," ang sabi niya.

Ang kanyang landas mula sa paghahanap ng sarili hanggang sa makaranas ng karahasan sa tahanan, at iba pang pangyayari sa buhay ay nagbago sa kanyang pananaw sa buhay at naging daan upang pasukin niya ang transformational at empowerment life coaching.

Empowering women
Transformational and Empowerment Life Coach Aaliyah Ycoh (Leads to Self-Empowerment Facebook page) Source: Leads to Self-Empowerment Facebook page


"It was a very abusive relationship through domestic violence and eventually he (ex-husband) was diagnosed with a mental condition. When I found that out, I realised that it's not because he's such a bad person, but it was something that was chemically imbalance within him that he was also not aware of. But at the same time that it was also a a struggle for him to manage, and so, by that time, I thought that I had to look after myself from hereon 'coz I have four children as well. The right decision was to remove myself from that," pagbabahagi ni Aaliyah.

Habang tinitiyak na maialis ang sarili mula sa isang traumatiko karanasan, nadama ni Aaliyah na kanyang binibigyang-lakas ang sarili sa pamamagitan ng kanyang karanasan, hindi lamang sa pamamagitan ng pagtulong sa sarili ngunit sa pagtingala ng iba pang mga babae sa kanya.

