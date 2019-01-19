SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pinakamalaking pista ng Sinulog sa Victoria

Sinulog dancers at the biggest Sinulog festival in South Clayton, Victoria

Source: J. Manongdo

Published 19 January 2019 at 11:50am, updated 21 January 2019 at 12:21pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Ang komunidad Kristiyanong Pilipino ay abala sa mga paghahanda para sa pagdiriwang ng pinakamalaking kapistahan ng Sinulog sa South Clayton, Victoria.

Nakapanayam ng SBS Filipino si Alex Sy, tagapayo ng Cebuano Association of Australia. Siya ay isa sa mga punong abala sa pinakamalaking kapistahan ng Sinulog sa Victoria.

Sinulog Festival
Participants's Sto Ninos. People bring their own Sto. Niños in processions and in the church, offer flowers and dress the statue which honours the Filipino's pagan past and their acceptance of Christianity (SBS Filipino/Christie Rivera) Source: SBS Filipino/Christie Rivera
 

Sinulog Festival
Hoppers Tribal Group (SBS Filipino/Christie Rivera) Source: SBS Filipino/Christie Rivera


