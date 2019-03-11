SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pinakamalaking water park, itatayo sa Gold Cost upang higitan ang Hyde Park sa London

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Queensland tourism

Turizm cenneti Queensland. Source: Tourism and Events Queensland

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 March 2019 at 1:50pm, updated 12 March 2019 at 1:42pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang proyekto ay ipinahayag ni Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk na magre-resulta sa pinakamalaking water park sa Gold Coast, upang higitan ang Hyde Park sa London.

Published 11 March 2019 at 1:50pm, updated 12 March 2019 at 1:42pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero