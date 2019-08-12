Pumasa ang panukalang-batas sa NSW na i-decriminalise ang abortion

NSW Member for Sydney Alex Greenwich speaks at Parliament, Sydney, August 8, 2019 Source: AAP
Published 12 August 2019 at 12:42pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:15pm
By Jessica Rowe, Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sa lower house ng state parliament ng New South Wales, pumasa ang isang panukalang-batas na i-decriminalise ang abortion. Pumasa ang legislation ng 59 na boto sa 31.
Published 12 August 2019 at 12:42pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:15pm
By Jessica Rowe, Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share