Born to be a nurse: Ang nanay ko ang aking inspirasyon

Ang pagiging isang nars ay tumatakbo sa pamilya ni Ginoong Guerra, kumuha ng inspirasyon mula sa kanyang ina na isa ring rehistradong nars sa Pilipinas.





Si Guerra, na drummer din para sa isang banda, ay nagsabi na "there are two kinds, either you are made to be a nurse or you are born to be a nurse". At para sa kanya, ito ay ang huli.





Russel Guerra loves his guitar but more than that he is proud to be a nurse (Facebook) Source: Facebook





"Yes, nursing was my first choice. Yung Mummy ko is also a registered nurse so I saw from her that she works so hard, studied so hard and she became so successful."

Sa kanyang karera bilang isang nars, nakapagtrabaho na siya sa medical-surgical, hanggang labis ang hirap na cardiothoracic unit na nag-aalaga 24/7 sa mga pasyente ng cardiac arrest, at ngayon ay masayang nagtatrabaho sa dialysis unit sa isa sa mga pinakamalaking ospital sa New South Wales.





"The words challenge and competitive describe how a day in the dialysis unit is. Most of the time, we as dialysis nurses para na rin kaming mga MD doctors because we do almost everything from the cannulations or putting the needles into patients. Everyday is actually stressful but very rewarding at the end of the shift, coz you know that you have done really good for patients," ang paglarawan ni Russel Guerra.









