Alisin ang Australia Day, demanda ng mga nagprotesta sa Brisbane

Brisbane protesters

Protesters demanded that the government abolish the celebration of Australia Day Source: Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance Facebook page

Published 29 January 2019 at 9:34am, updated 29 January 2019 at 11:47am
By Celeste Macintosh
Available in other languages

Libo-libo ang nagmartsa sa Brisbane upang mag-protesta sa pagdiriwang ng Australia Day noong ika 26 ng Enero 2019.

