Epekto ng Brexit sa Australya

People who want Britain to remain in the European Union

People who want Britain to remain in the European Union gather in front of the Houses of Parliament in London Source: AAP

Published 17 January 2019 at 1:36pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:28pm
By Jessica Washington, Pablo Vinales
Habang nagkakagulo ang UK sa kinabukasan ng Brexit, lumilikha din ito ng kawalan ng katiyakan sa Australya.

