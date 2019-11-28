SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Na kidnap na mag asawang British na--recsue matapos ang dalwang buwan

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Philippine Major General Corleto Vinluan, rescued British national Allan Hyrons, and his Filipino wife Wilma inside a military camp at Jolo, Sulu

Philippine Major General Corleto Vinluan, rescued British national Allan Hyrons, and his Filipino wife Wilma inside a military camp at Jolo, Sulu Source: AAP Image/Armed Forces of the Philippines, Joint Task Force Sulu via AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 November 2019 at 4:29pm, updated 28 November 2019 at 4:58pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Isang British national at knayang Pilipinang asawa ay nasa custody na ng Embahada ng Britain matapos ang adlwang buwan sa kamay ng Abu Sayyaf. Nailigtas ng Philippine Military ang mag-asawa matapos ang dalwang buwan noong nakidnap ito sa isang beach reseort sa katimugang bahagi ng bansa.

Published 28 November 2019 at 4:29pm, updated 28 November 2019 at 4:58pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero