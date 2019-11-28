Na kidnap na mag asawang British na--recsue matapos ang dalwang buwan

Philippine Major General Corleto Vinluan, rescued British national Allan Hyrons, and his Filipino wife Wilma inside a military camp at Jolo, Sulu Source: AAP Image/Armed Forces of the Philippines, Joint Task Force Sulu via AP
Published 28 November 2019 at 4:29pm, updated 28 November 2019 at 4:58pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Isang British national at knayang Pilipinang asawa ay nasa custody na ng Embahada ng Britain matapos ang adlwang buwan sa kamay ng Abu Sayyaf. Nailigtas ng Philippine Military ang mag-asawa matapos ang dalwang buwan noong nakidnap ito sa isang beach reseort sa katimugang bahagi ng bansa.
