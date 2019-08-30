SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Bureau of Corrections pinabulaanan ang release order para sa rape at murder convict Sanchez

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Christine Carlos, from the movie Industry speaks during the demonstration.

GABRIELA , together with other women formations, DOJ Manila show their opposition to any move to release Calauan, Laguna Mayor Antonio Sanchez Source: Josefiel Rivera/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 August 2019 at 4:59pm, updated 30 August 2019 at 5:02pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nilinaw ng Bureau of Corrections o BuCor na walang inilabas na release order para kay dating Calauan, Laguna Mayor Antonio Sanchez noong ika-dalawampu ng Agosto. Sinabi ni BuCor Chief for Legal Affairs Attorney Anthony Santos na ang malinaw ay kabilang ang convicted mayor sa 11,000 kamdidato para sa maagang paglaya sa ilalim ng good conduct time allowance o G-C-T-A.

Published 30 August 2019 at 4:59pm, updated 30 August 2019 at 5:02pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero