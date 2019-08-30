Bureau of Corrections pinabulaanan ang release order para sa rape at murder convict Sanchez
GABRIELA , together with other women formations, DOJ Manila show their opposition to any move to release Calauan, Laguna Mayor Antonio Sanchez Source: Josefiel Rivera/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Published 30 August 2019 at 4:59pm, updated 30 August 2019 at 5:02pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nilinaw ng Bureau of Corrections o BuCor na walang inilabas na release order para kay dating Calauan, Laguna Mayor Antonio Sanchez noong ika-dalawampu ng Agosto. Sinabi ni BuCor Chief for Legal Affairs Attorney Anthony Santos na ang malinaw ay kabilang ang convicted mayor sa 11,000 kamdidato para sa maagang paglaya sa ilalim ng good conduct time allowance o G-C-T-A.
Published 30 August 2019 at 4:59pm, updated 30 August 2019 at 5:02pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share