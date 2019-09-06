Bureau of Corrections nahaharap sa karagdagang kontrobersiya

Nicanor Faeldon, the Director-General of the Bureau of Corrections who was fired by President Rodrigo Duterte last Wednesday Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
isiniwalat ni Senate President Vicente Sotto III ang karagdagang imporamsyon ukol sa di umano'y ilang milyong pisong ginastos ng ilang bilanggo kapalit ng kanilang paglaya. Takdang magtalaga ang Justice Department ng officer-in-charge habang hinihintay ng Pangulo ang rekomendasyon mula Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra para sa posibleng panibagong BuCor Chief
