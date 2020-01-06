Danyos ng bushfire, lalong tumitindi

Rural Fire Service volunteers (RFS) and Fire and Rescue NSW officers (FRNSW) contain a small bushfire which closed the Princes Highway south of Ulladulla Source: AAP
Published 6 January 2020 at 12:14pm
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Aabot na sa 23 ang buhay na nasawi, libo-libo ang mga nawalan ng tirahan at di-mabilang na mga hayop din ang nasawi dahil sa mga bushfire.
