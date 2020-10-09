Reaksyon ng isang negosyante sa 2020 Federal Budget

"We have two branches and almost half of our employees are international students studying automotive. We want to be able to give them industry experience; however we've seen them struggle due to the lack of support," saad ni Jazmine.





Highlights





Umasa ang negosyanteng si Jazmine Flores na may suporta na ibibigay sa mga international students at negosyante sa ilalim ng bagong federal budget

Kulang ang suporta para sa mga international students at temporary visa holders

Mina-maximise ni Bb Flores ang tulong mula sa gobyerno



