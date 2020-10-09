Reaksyon ng isang negosyante sa 2020 Federal Budget

talyer au, auto shop, federal budget

"We have two branches and almost half of our employees are international students studying automotive." Source: Jazmine Flores

Ayon kay Jazmine Flores, ang may-ari ng auto shop na Talyer AU, nakita niya kung papaano naapektuhan ng pandemya ang mga international students at temporary visa holders.

"We have two branches and almost half of our employees are international students studying automotive. We want to be able to give them industry experience; however we've seen them struggle due to the lack of support," saad ni Jazmine. 

Highlights 

  • Umasa ang negosyanteng si Jazmine Flores na may suporta na ibibigay sa mga international students at negosyante sa ilalim ng bagong federal budget
  • Kulang ang suporta para sa mga international students at temporary visa holders 
  • Mina-maximise ni Bb Flores ang tulong mula sa gobyerno

How the 2020-2021 federal budget will affect you



JobMaker hiring credit: $200 per week incentive for businesses that will employ young Australians

