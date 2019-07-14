SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Walang bakasyon para sa mga may-ari ng maliliit na negosyo

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Men lifting kettleballs in a gym

Men lifting kettleballs in a gym Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 July 2019 at 9:17am, updated 15 July 2019 at 11:08am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Natagpuan ng mga taga-suri na kalahati ng mga may-ari ng maliliit at katamtamang-laking negosyo ay hindi nagbakasyon nitong nagdaang anim na buwan.

Published 15 July 2019 at 9:17am, updated 15 July 2019 at 11:08am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero