Pinapakilala ng mag-asawa ang pagkaing Pinoy sa Australya gamit ang halo-halo

"Because we are both chefs, when we moved to Australia, we had several Filipino modern food concepts that we wanted to pursue," saad ng Sydneysider na si Kim Ambrose.





Ang ninais gawin muna nina Kim at nga kanyang asawa na si Andro ay ang una nilang concept na Mix Mix Co., isang food trailer na nagbebenta ng halo-halo at iba pang Filipino iced desserts and inumin.





Andro as a savoury chef; Kim winning an award as a culinary student Source: Kim Ambrose





Tamang halo

"It took us more than a year when it came to planning the business. We had to take a lot of things into consideration, [like finances and supporting our kids]. We still work full-time. Kim is a pastry chef and I still work as a sous chef. It's hard, but also fun because my wife, kids and I are in it together. The rewards are great," saad ni Andro.





"It's hard balancing family, full-time jobs and a business. That's why it took us a year of planning before we opened." Source: Kim Ambrose





Kasama sa mga rewards ay ang pagpansin ng iba sa pagkaing Pinoy.





Ayon kay Kim, "For us Filipinos, halo-halo is the queen of all Filipino desserts; and we know how hot Australian summers can get. Aside from halo-halo , we've also modernised iced desserts such as buko pandan (coconut milk, coconut shreds, pandan leaves and sago pearls). And because we've made our trailer and products colourful, people go ' wow! ' We are part of Parramatta Lanes and our ube taho (silken tofu with pearls and syrup) and buko pandan are always sold out - can you believe that?"





Para kay Kim at Andro, malaking tulong din na may English translations ang kanilang mga produkto upang makakuha sila ng suporta sa mga Pilipino at mga hindi Pilipino.





"We modernised familiar Filipino desserts. They're more colourful, inviting and people say 'wow!' when they see them."





"Australia is very diverse when it comes to people and culture. People here are very open-minded and even if Filipino food may be new to them, they're willing to try it. While boba is a food trend everywhere, it's also something we have in our own cuisine. We wanted to stick to our roots and do a Filipino rendition of boba," saad ni Kim





Pagluluto para sa mundo

Sa pamamagitan ng kanilang bersyon ng boba at Filipino iced desserts, sasali sina Kim at Andro sa Cake, Bake and Sweets Show na tatanghalin sa Sydney mula Nobyembre 8 hanggang 10.





"The sales executive of the event I talked with is also Filipino. She said that this is the first time a Filipino trailer with this food concept will be joining the show," saad ni Kim.





"Filipino food is good and there is a growing demand for it." Source: Mix Mix Co. / Katrina Arraiza





Kahit bago pa lang ang Mix Mix Co., positibo sina Kim at Andro sa hinaharap ng kanilang negosyo at sa magagawa nito para sa pagkaing Pinoy sa Australya.





Ayon kay Kim, "I've always believed that taste is subjective - some will like your product, some won't; but at the end of the day, when you've kept a good standard, maintain it. As chefs, we have what we call a standardised recipe - maintain the standard from the beginning until 5, 10, 15 years of your business operating. That's what will keep people coming back. Filipino food is good! It's good! But the way for Filipino food to really succeed is when the Filipino community is the first to support it."





