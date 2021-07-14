SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Panawagan ng pagbakuna kontra COVID para sa mga nakababatang Australyano

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

In this Dec. 22, 2020, photo, provided by Richard Chung, his son Caleb Chung receives the first dose of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine or placebo as a trial participant for kids ages 12-15, at Duke University Health System in Durham, N.C.

Source: AAP (Richard Chung)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 July 2021 at 12:47pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:38pm
By Felicity Davey, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

May panawagan ngayon na maka-access ang mga kabataang Australyano sa COVID vaccine lalo pa't ang highly contagious na delta variant ay nakakaapekto din sa kanila.

Published 14 July 2021 at 12:47pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:38pm
By Felicity Davey, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Sa Australia, inirerekomenda ang vaccine sa mga may edad 16 pataas
  • High-risk zones ang mga paaralan ng delta variant
  • ang pagbakuna sa mga kabataan ay tila matagal pa bago maisatupad
May mga pangamba ngayon na kahit ang mga kabataan ay maaring mahawa ng COVID-19 lalo pa ng highly infectious na delta variant.

Ayon kay Professor Christine Macartney, mula sa National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance, gumagana ang bakuna kontra covid lalo na sa mga mas nakakatanda ngunit para sa mga kabataang hindi bakunado, mas malaki ang panganib na dala ng virus.

"So that essentially means the vaccine is working because in those countries a large proportion of older people have been vaccinated and that's keeping them out of hospital if they are infected they usually only have mild disease. But for children and young people they're often not vaccinated in these countries yet and so they are taking up a slightly greater proportion of those hospitalised."

Advertisement
 

Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Paghahatid ng suporta upang maka-ahon sa siklo ng utang

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers inilatag ang unang budget ng Pamahalaang Albanese

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Mga balita ngayong ika-26 ng Oktubre

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Sapat ba ang inilatag na Budget ng Labor ngayong 2022?