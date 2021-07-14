Panawagan ng pagbakuna kontra COVID para sa mga nakababatang Australyano

Highlights Sa Australia, inirerekomenda ang vaccine sa mga may edad 16 pataas

High-risk zones ang mga paaralan ng delta variant

ang pagbakuna sa mga kabataan ay tila matagal pa bago maisatupad

May mga pangamba ngayon na kahit ang mga kabataan ay maaring mahawa ng COVID-19 lalo pa ng highly infectious na delta variant.





Ayon kay Professor Christine Macartney, mula sa National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance, gumagana ang bakuna kontra covid lalo na sa mga mas nakakatanda ngunit para sa mga kabataang hindi bakunado, mas malaki ang panganib na dala ng virus.





"So that essentially means the vaccine is working because in those countries a large proportion of older people have been vaccinated and that's keeping them out of hospital if they are infected they usually only have mild disease. But for children and young people they're often not vaccinated in these countries yet and so they are taking up a slightly greater proportion of those hospitalised."





