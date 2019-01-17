SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Gusto ba ninyong mabuhay hanggang isang daang taon?

People face the ocean as they stretch during a Tai Chi exercise session

People face the ocean as they stretch during a Tai Chi exercise session Source: AAP

Published 17 January 2019 at 1:43pm, updated 24 January 2019 at 5:17pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Naglunsad ang gobyerno pederal ng isang bagong website na naglalayong tumulong sa mga Australyanong gumawa ng mga pagpipilian upang mabuhay ng mas mahaba at mas malusog.

