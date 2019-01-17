Gusto ba ninyong mabuhay hanggang isang daang taon?

People face the ocean as they stretch during a Tai Chi exercise session Source: AAP
Published 17 January 2019 at 1:43pm, updated 24 January 2019 at 5:17pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Naglunsad ang gobyerno pederal ng isang bagong website na naglalayong tumulong sa mga Australyanong gumawa ng mga pagpipilian upang mabuhay ng mas mahaba at mas malusog.
Published 17 January 2019 at 1:43pm, updated 24 January 2019 at 5:17pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share