Matitiis mo bang hindi gumamit ng iyong mobile phone ng isang araw?

Published 24 February 2020 at 9:31am, updated 24 February 2020 at 9:41am
Marami sa atin ang hindi natitiis na huwag gumamit ng ating mobile phone, kahit na isang araw lamang. Ayon sa kinausap naming eksperto, ang tawag daw dito ay "digital dependence." Pakinggan natin ang mga payo niya para makaiwas dito.
