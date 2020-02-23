SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Matitiis mo bang hindi gumamit ng iyong mobile phone ng isang araw?

Some use their mobile phones as digital dependence

Some use their mobile phones as digital dependence Source: AAP

Published 24 February 2020 at 9:31am, updated 24 February 2020 at 9:41am
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Marami sa atin ang hindi natitiis na huwag gumamit ng ating mobile phone, kahit na isang araw lamang. Ayon sa kinausap naming eksperto, ang tawag daw dito ay "digital dependence." Pakinggan natin ang mga payo niya para makaiwas dito.

