AFCS conducted a Family Prayer Vigil amid the coronavirus crisis to support the elderly and families. Source: AFCS Facebook page
Pangangalaga at suporta para sa mga matatanda sa gitna ng krisis sa coronavirus
Community prayer vigil via messenger. Source: AFCS Facebook page
Published 29 March 2020 at 12:18pm, updated 2 April 2020 at 11:45am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Upang matugunan ang takot at alala ng mga matatandang mas bunerable sa coronavirus, sinusuportahan ng Australian Filipino Community Services ang pangangailangan nila sa kabila ng social distancing rules sa tulong ng online prayer at tawag na isinasagawa ng mga miyembro.
