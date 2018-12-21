Catriona Gray naghatid ng saya sa mga batang ulila

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray from the Philippines poses with teddy bears during a press conference in Manila Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila
Published 21 December 2018 at 4:44pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Binista ni Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray ang mga batang ulila sa Maynila upang maghatid ng saya at aguinaldo ngayong Pasko sa Gentle Hands Orphanage bago matungo sa Neuba York.
