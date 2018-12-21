SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Catriona Gray naghatid ng saya sa mga batang ulila

Catriona Gray

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray from the Philippines poses with teddy bears during a press conference in Manila Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Published 21 December 2018 at 4:44pm
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages

Binista ni Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray ang mga batang ulila sa Maynila upang maghatid ng saya at aguinaldo ngayong Pasko sa Gentle Hands Orphanage bago matungo sa Neuba York.

