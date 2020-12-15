SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Misa de Gallo, pinaghahandaan na ng simbahan sa Cebu

Church bell being readied for Christmas celebrations

Church bell being readied for Christmas celebrations Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Published 15 December 2020 at 11:14am, updated 15 December 2020 at 2:21pm
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Naghahanda na ang simbahan sa Cebu para sa taunang Misa de Gallo na magsisimula bukas ng madaling araw. Ayon sa ulat ni Via Castillo, nagkaroon din ng moratorium para makapasok ang mga naipit na tao sa ilang lugar sa Visayas, at umuunti na ang bilang ng mga may Covid sa dating hotspots sa Cebu.

