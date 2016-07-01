Pagdiriwang ng Tagumpay ni Duterte sa Melbourne

Duterte's Supporters in Sydney Source: JP Velarde (Supplied)
Ibinahagi ni Dez Trillado kung paano niya sinimulan ang grupong Brothers and Sisters for Duterte Melbourne Chapter. Layunin ng grupo na magbigay ng suporta kay Duterte sa panahon ng kampanya at ipagpapatuloy pa ito sa hinaharap para sa iba pang mga layuning pansuporta para sa bagong halal na Pangulong Duterte.
