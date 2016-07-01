SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pagdiriwang ng Tagumpay ni Duterte sa Melbourne

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Duterte's Supporters in Sydney

Duterte's Supporters in Sydney Source: JP Velarde (Supplied)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 July 2016 at 3:47pm, updated 1 July 2016 at 8:05pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ibinahagi ni Dez Trillado kung paano niya sinimulan ang grupong Brothers and Sisters for Duterte Melbourne Chapter. Layunin ng grupo na magbigay ng suporta kay Duterte sa panahon ng kampanya at ipagpapatuloy pa ito sa hinaharap para sa iba pang mga layuning pansuporta para sa bagong halal na Pangulong Duterte.

Published 1 July 2016 at 3:47pm, updated 1 July 2016 at 8:05pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika 5 ng Enero

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Mga Pinoy sa Victoria ginunita ang kabayanihan ni Dr Jose P Rizal

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Antas ng migrasyon sa Australya nagbabalik na sa pre-pandemic levels, ayon sa ulat

YE Health Cancer

Maglaan ng oras sa pagpapasuri ng kalusugan