Australya maaring gawin triple ang refugee intake

Larawan: Yazidi refugees sa isang event sa Canberra (AAP)
Published 21 June 2017 at 2:22pm, updated 21 June 2017 at 2:40pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The world's forcibly displaced population remains at an all-time high. New figures from the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) show there are now over 65 million displaced people, largely from conflicts in the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa.
Published 21 June 2017 at 2:22pm, updated 21 June 2017 at 2:40pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share