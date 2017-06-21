SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Australya maaring gawin triple ang refugee intake

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

site_197_Filipino_703710.JPG

Published 21 June 2017 at 2:22pm, updated 21 June 2017 at 2:40pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The world's forcibly displaced population remains at an all-time high. New figures from the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) show there are now over 65 million displaced people, largely from conflicts in the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa.

 Larawan: Yazidi refugees sa isang event sa Canberra (AAP)

