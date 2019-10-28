SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Isinampa sa korte ng dating kusinero ang isang restoran, dahil sa kulang na sweldo

Former Rockpool chef Rlhit Karki

Former Rockpool chef Rohit Karki in court against his employer. Source: AAP

Published 28 October 2019 at 2:42pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Isang kusinero na nagsabing binayaran siya ng kulang sa trabaho sa Rockpool Restaurant sa Melbourne, ang nagdala ng kanyang kaso sa Korte Pederal.

