Isinampa sa korte ng dating kusinero ang isang restoran, dahil sa kulang na sweldo
Former Rockpool chef Rohit Karki in court against his employer. Source: AAP
Published 28 October 2019 at 2:42pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Isang kusinero na nagsabing binayaran siya ng kulang sa trabaho sa Rockpool Restaurant sa Melbourne, ang nagdala ng kanyang kaso sa Korte Pederal.
